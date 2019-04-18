“Soon upcoming artiste will tell me shatta you told us the truth but we never listened but wasted our time following rules about an industry that never favoured us but them rather...Love you all.”

Another tweet, which directly (or indirectly) responds to my article published yesterday said his Militants own cars – and that should be final.

“My militants drive their own cars. That is 1!”

By his tweet (definition), it means owning a car while doing music means ‘success’. Nothing more, nothing less.

Shatta Wale is a successful artiste. His success is moot but without any data backing this, I can authoritatively declare him as the most successful artiste of our time. Even a foetus can bear out.

Success in the music business isn’t about cars. What is a car? Something that can crash in seconds? Or is it more valuable than a hit song? (A single hit song can buy you everything).

Look, success in music goes beyond Toyota Corolla or Benz. The streaming records, music sales and top gigs are the first success for every rising musician. Cars, mansions, women, fat bank accounts, investments, endorsement deals and overall legacy come after.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker has most of the things mentioned above but still claims owning a car means success. I don’t want to believe he is delusional, but his defence is asinine, fail and weaker than a penalty kick from a toddler. Even a crèche pupil wouldn’t make such a statement. If we should go by his definition, then Sakawa boys (fraudsters) can become successful musicians. Because cars are the cheapest commodity for most of them. He should bow his head in shame.

No wonder the Militants are serving the purpose of ‘militants’ instead of musicians. It’s been two years since announcing their signing, but he cannot boast of a quarter hit. Aside from music, people outside the camp of Shatta Movement can’t differentiate their vocals plus their image (people can differentiate between KiDi and Kuami Eugene). They have not even been booked for a street show – not to talk of club and concerts. A common VGMA “Unsung” nomination hasn’t reached their doors after these years.

For all you know, the Militants are bleeding inside but can’t voice out because their autocratic leader would scourge them. He is a known tyrant and greedy leader so there’s nothing new. He always wants everything for himself. And if you happen to be a beneficiary of his riches, you are not safe – because he will retrieve whatever he’s given you in seconds.

He always brags that he has achieved everything but couldn’t let his car go when his manager recently called it quits. He almost did the same with Pope Skinny when he left his camp. He knows no shame – that’s his attribute.

If the Militants want to succeed in the show business, they should leave the SM camp in peace. Shatta Wale has absolutely nothing to offer. Aside from his daily brags and fuzzy rants on social media, he has no plan for the Militants. He is also full of himself and wants everything for himself.

Let me end with my favourite lyrics from Stonebwoy’s hit “Tomorrow”: “…somebody e dey sweat for air condition [car] e be loan he dey owe.”