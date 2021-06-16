Shatta Wale promises another ‘konko song’ after “Shw3” flopped

The song was instantly rubbished by netizens, labelling it as ‘konko song’ – a derogatory way of calling the song ‘trash’.

Reacting to the bad reviews and ratings, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to promise another ‘konko song’.

According to him, the song would be titled “You Get Fan Before”, adding that it will be a nonsensical song.

“In fact, Ade come record another konko song,” he tweeted. “Title : you get fan before. This time nonsense sooorrr , s3 musi mue gyimi woha. Me and street fans go do you ruff saa.”

In a separate tweet, he revealed that he is looking for love. He said one should chill after making money.