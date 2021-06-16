RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale promises another ‘konko song’ after “Shw3” flopped

David Mawuli

Ghanaian dancehall musician and record producer Shatta Wale has promised another ‘konko song’ after his diss song to showbiz journalist and pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo flopped.

Shatta Wale, on Monday, June 14, dropped a new song titled “Shw3” – a supposed diss to Arnold Asamoah – after they clashed on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ show over the weekend.

The song was instantly rubbished by netizens, labelling it as ‘konko song’ – a derogatory way of calling the song ‘trash’.

Reacting to the bad reviews and ratings, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to promise another ‘konko song’.

According to him, the song would be titled “You Get Fan Before”, adding that it will be a nonsensical song.

“In fact, Ade come record another konko song,” he tweeted. “Title : you get fan before. This time nonsense sooorrr , s3 musi mue gyimi woha. Me and street fans go do you ruff saa.”

In a separate tweet, he revealed that he is looking for love. He said one should chill after making money.

He tweeted: “Now Ade come con women for here too paaa. Am looking for odo. In this Life After you make small money you for chill and that’s what am doing now. La hustle oooooo.... Ayoooooo.”

David Mawuli David Mawuli

