Dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, rapper Sarkodie, highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, producer Guilty Beatz and videographer REX filled the spots.

BET winner Sarkodie earned two nods; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop” and “Best African Rapper/Lyricist” for “Bibii” which features LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, Obkay and CJ.

Stonebwoy secured a nomination for his song ‘Tuff Seed’, while Shatta Wale also received a nomination for his hit song ‘My Level’.

The event which will be held from November 20 – 23 also has Guilty Beatz as nominees for his song “Pilolo” which features Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur in the “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro” category.

Lynx Entertainment artiste Kuami Eugene had a nod in the “African Fans Favourite” category for his song “Oheemaa” featuring label mate Kidi.

Video director REX has also been nominated in the Best African Video category for his work on Kuami Eugene’s “Oheemaa” featuring Kidi.