Shatta Wale was featured by Beyonce on the song “Already” which was part of the singer’s “The Lion King:The Gift” album.

The video for the song was officially released earlier today on YouTube, garnering almost 300,000 views within just two hours.

In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale thanked Beyonce for believing in his talent and giving him the platform to share his message.

“Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the “Melissa” hit maker also paid tribute to late music producer Willi Roi for his encouragement.

He said Willie Roi, who passed away last year, predicted that the Ghana music industry would one day witness a great collaboration.

“We have to Go Live today and celebrate this great achievement ..So don’t miss it. Party popper,” Shatta Wale tweeted.

“But we can’t do it without Remembering all the things this great man Willi Roi said on radio !!! He said one day Ghana will witness just one great collabo!! R I P Legend !!!!! Salute !!!