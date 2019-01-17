The Nigerian singers got married at two ceremonies which only 300 guests were invited to attend. Some days ago, a short clip was leaked from their traditional wedding and now fans are getting to see how their white wedding at the beach looked like.

Simi and Gold released the scenes from their big day as part of the visuals for a new song "Promise" which they co-wrote to celebrate their marriage.

Some fans have so far been going crazy over the video whilst others who are unhappy about how the couple kept their wedding from the public are acting unconcerned, with reasons that the 300 guests should also be the ones to watch the video.

Well, wherever you fall, we still got the video for you, so you can watch it below.