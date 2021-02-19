The slow-tempo afrobeats song produced by KC Beatz proves the naughty side of Enam – which may come as a huge surprise to her loyal fans.

“69ine” was inspired by her experiences, feelings and some memories in her love life.

“My songs are basically about my experiences, my feelings and some memories,” she said in a press statement. “I was in the studio about to record and I got a message ‘I want it with you’ from a guy who has been hitting me up for some few months and I used that to jump on the beat.”

According to Enam, the bedroom jam is aimed at empowering African women to flip the norm about how men express sexual emotions towards women.

“Usually, men are the ones that express their sexual emotions towards women. My music should give women, especially African women, the confidence to express freely their emotions and sexual desires.”

The song is accompanied by a crisp, colourful and visually appealing music video directed by Kin Kwesy and Royce.

In the video, Enam poses in sultry positions as she sings: “I got a question/Baby tell me why you wanna win me/You wanna win me/Shey you wanna eat me/And save it in your f**king diary.”

Stream the full music video below.