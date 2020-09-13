Redeemed comes just after MOG has been crowned the Best Male Vocalist of the year and it is exciting to note that it has over a million views already.

It talks about the redemption power in the name Jesus Christ. Just as David says in Psalm 55:16....."As for me, I will call upon God; and the LORD shall save me" as believers, once we call upon the name of the Lord in times of trouble, He shall surely save us.

"Redeemed" is simply telling us that as sinners, we should have been condemned to die. But Jesus, the precious Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, died in our place. He redeemed us from all unrighteousness and set us free from death, hell and the grave (Revelation 1:18). He set us free from sicknesses and diseases (Psalm 91:10). He set us free from the pain of the past and the fear of tomorrow (Matthew 6:26-34). And whom the Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36)!

He has indeed redeemed us from the hand of the foe because of His unfailing love for us.

MOG beat off stiff competition from other artistes such as Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise to win the "Male Vocalist of the Year" award.

His splendid live performance on the first night of the two-day event attested to why he won the award.

Picking the award, MOG thanked God for his unfailing love and the Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and the entire family of the Royalhouse fraternity for their support.

MOG was also nominated for three other awards; “Gospel Artist of the year”, “Gospel Song of the Year” with “Hallelujah”, and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival dubbed the "VGMA Weekend", celebrated the culture, music, and artistes in the industry.

When asked MOG said "this is just the beginning of greater things to come i believe God is taking me to greater heights".

In an interview granted over the week, MOG said he is also very grateful to all his fans and followers for their enormous support over the years.

Ready to enter into the presence of God once again with MOG? Then sit back, relax and enjoy "REDEEMED".

The inspiring songs of MOGmusic is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.