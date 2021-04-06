Songstress Ama Nova set for “7 Miles” release on Friday

“70 per cent of the lyrics were as a result of how I witnessed a very respectable man in church disrespect his older wife in front of a lot of people,” she narrates. “And the look on the wife’s face got me emotional. I felt her pain that particular moment and said to myself, a lot of women go through this every day. I had to put it in a song (smiles).”

The slow-tempo song which drops on Friday, April 9, 2021, will be accompanied by a colourful visual featuring an all-girl band.

“The visual is very colourful, with the background of the flags of various African countries representing unity. Also, I chose to perform with an all-girl band called ‘Lipstick Band’. This can only mean; I stand for women empowerment. I want women to support each other and to be heard.”