Sarkodie has been crowned Artiste of the decade at the just ended marred VGMAs, which later saw Stonebwoy being stripped off the Dancehall Artiste of the year title he won on the night, due to his team’s near bloody clash with Shatta Wale’s entourage.

The two dancehall acts have therefore been banned from the VGMAs based on their conducts on the night before and during the infamous scuffle on the stage. Sarkodie has described the decision of the board as harsh and called for it to be revisited.

Nevertheless, being enthused and passionate about their music crafts, the musicians will continue to make music regardless of what the situation be. Sarkodie announced that he has an E.P coming soon, which saw his Sark Nation excited.

From this new photo shared online by Stonebwoy, the excitement extends to Bhim Nation as he has been spotted with King Sark and fans believe they are certainly working on a new song together.

The Bhim President captioned the photo, “1GAD HIGHEST!! #TuffSeed #DontLoseControl”. See his post below.