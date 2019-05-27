A rising Ghanaian musician, Yaw Berma, speaking on Hitz FM, has mentioned that the member of the Praye music group, has used excerpts of a song he has done without seeking permission from him.

“A friend of mine sent me a screenshot of Selly Gally’s Instagram page which had Praye singing the song that I have already made, Asem, which the inspiration came from Onipa Nua … I was shocked because it was coming from the same studio” he said.

According to Yaw Berma, his song was mixed by Posigee and it’s the same sound engineer who worked on Praye’s song which had the same chorus as his. The budding musician then expressed that he feels robbed by the music group.

Yaw also added that he is in a WhatsApp group with Choirmaster where he once shared the song for promotionally purpose and he believes he saw the song there.

Choirmaster, was called into the radio discussion, where he angrily lambasted Yaw Berma for making such claims. According to him, he never knows the musician anywhere neither has he heard the song before, therefore, he is shocked at his claims.

“In fact from now on, I am going to delete myself from any WhatsApp group that anybody has added me because if you are popular, people will add you to a group without telling you … and now some sends his song into a group and thinks that I’ve stolen a portion, I mean how, how can such a thing happen?” he furiously queried.

Speaking to Andy Dosty, Choirmaster threatened to drag to the Yaw Berma to Nogokpo to spiritually testify that he didn’t steal his song. According to him, though he is a Christian, the popular shrine has express answers and it has even been endorsed by J.J Rawlings.

However, the lead vocalist in the Praye music group has admitted he actually borrowed the lyrics from the original singer of the song, which is Onipa Onua.

Hear more from the interview below and tell us what you think.