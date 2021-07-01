Stonebwoy drops new 'Outside' song to address Ejura protest and military killing

About four youth demonstrating at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, were shot by joint police and military security team deployed to the area. Two of them died later.

Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy spoke about the fatal incident yesterday and today he announced the release of a song by tweeting " Had a few important ISSUES I needed to ADDRESS…". He later quoted a Twitter post about the Ejura riot with the title of the song and a link to where it can be streamed.

Talking about this in the new song, Stonebwoy could be heard singing that " tell them we out ... as long as the television tell no lies, tell me what you want to realize ... look pon the writings and read the signs, mankind perish through the system designed".