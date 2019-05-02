He brags and compares himself to none, and claims he is the ‘truth in the booth’ on producer Azee Burner’s slow tempo jam.

Featuring Dee Tutu – a talented rising vocalist – he backs 4ties with a chorus which is a direct shade at rappers.

4ties isn’t new when it comes to addressing topical issues in his music.

He recently released “Ghana Go Bee?” addressing several wrong things that are happening to our country.

Thus, his latest comes as no surprise to most of his loyal fans.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to leave your comments below.