However, his new photo shows that he has gone for a down cut and died his hair brown. The 'No Diss' rapper has not communicated the reason behind his new look yet but in sharing this new photo, he has announced that he would be releasing two songs.

AFP

This comes in the middle of rap beef between his colleague rappers, Amerado and Obibini, with a high expectation that he adds to his voice to it because the former threw a jab at him in his Tim Westwood freestyle.

However, it appears Strongman is focused on minding his business which is the next E.P he is set to drop.

Talking about the music project, he said "We are ready now Fam #TheTape. Intro song drops on Friday 13th August Song Title - #Statue Next song drops on Friday 20th August Get Ready".

Some Ghanaian musicians have been reacting to Strongman's post with most of them concerned about his new look. Dope Nation wrote "Berma? Where the rasta dey?" with Eno Barony saying that "oooooouu im crushing".