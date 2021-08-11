RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Strongman shocks fans with new look to announce new tracks amidst Amerado - Obibini beef

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Strongman has surprised his fans with a new look and announcement of new tracks.

Strongman
Strongman

The Ghanaian rapper has taken off all photos on his Instagram page and posted a new one today to debut a new look. Strongman was known for his neatly kept bushy hair with growing dreadlocks.

Recommended articles

However, his new photo shows that he has gone for a down cut and died his hair brown. The 'No Diss' rapper has not communicated the reason behind his new look yet but in sharing this new photo, he has announced that he would be releasing two songs.

Strongman prays for God's protection and wisdom for Ghana
Strongman prays for God's protection and wisdom for Ghana AFP

This comes in the middle of rap beef between his colleague rappers, Amerado and Obibini, with a high expectation that he adds to his voice to it because the former threw a jab at him in his Tim Westwood freestyle.

www.instagram.com

However, it appears Strongman is focused on minding his business which is the next E.P he is set to drop.

Talking about the music project, he said "We are ready now Fam #TheTape. Intro song drops on Friday 13th August Song Title - #Statue Next song drops on Friday 20th August Get Ready".

Some Ghanaian musicians have been reacting to Strongman's post with most of them concerned about his new look. Dope Nation wrote "Berma? Where the rasta dey?" with Eno Barony saying that "oooooouu im crushing".

Singer Fameye who also shaved his dreadlocks recently said "Supaaa join the family".

www.instagram.com
Amerado vs Obibini Beef: How it started, all you need to know & who is winning.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17