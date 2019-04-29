Take it or leave it, I have no competition in Africa – Stonebwoy

Reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has proclaimed that he has no competitor when it comes to dancehall music in Ghana and in Africa.

According to him, his achievements speak for themselves and put him miles ahead of other artistes in the genre.

The Bhim Nation boss made the statement during one of his stage performances over the weekend.

He bragged that he remains the only dancehall artiste in Africa to win both the BET and the Nickelodeon awards.

“I don’t see any competition, take it or leave it. [I’m] the only reggae/dancehall artiste to win BET for Ghana [and in] the whole of Africa.

“And I want you to be proud about it because I’m Ghanaian,” he told a cheering crowd, adding “I’m the only dancehall artiste to win the Nickelodeon Award. I’m proud about it.”

Stonebwoy’s bold proclamation is bound to divide opinion, especially from the camp of dancehall rival Shatta Wale.

The two artistes have not seen eye-to-eye in recent times following numerous clashes between them.

The rivalry between the pair dates back to some years ago, with both musicians laying claim to the title of ‘dancehall king’.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy declaring himself the best in Africa: