Tanzanians sing Gyakie's 'Forever' word for word as she thrills them at concert (WATCH)

Gyakie performed in the East African country over the weekend at a concert that had hundreds in attendance.

At a point during her performance, Gyakie only said "my mind dey for you" and the fans did the rest as they continued the lyrics of the song.

In response, she said, "thank you so much Tanzania, thank you so so much. I had a good time". Sharing the video below on Twitter, Gyakie wrote "Let’s do this again Tanzania".

The KNUST final year student released the song on March 18, 2021, as a track on debut SEED Ep which had four other songs.

The track chalked significant success in the middle of the pandemic as it became a hit in Nigeria.

Gyakie's 'Forever' remix with OMah Lay tops top 100 Ghana songs chart Pulse Ghana

She followed it with a remix that featured Nigerian singer, Omay Lay, which equally topped charts in Ghana, Nigeria and outside Africa. Gyakie is yet to release a new song after the SEED EP and she has promised to new one this month.

