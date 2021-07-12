RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tanzanians sing Gyakie's 'Forever' word for word as she thrills them at concert (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Gyakie has crossed the West African borders with her 'Forever' song.

Tanzanians sing Gyakie's 'Forever' word for word as she thrills them at concert (WATCH)
Tanzanians sing Gyakie's 'Forever' word for word as she thrills them at concert (WATCH)

The Ghanaian singer performed at a show in Tanzania and it was ecstatic as the thrilled audience loudly sang her 'Forever' song word for word. However, this is not a surprise because since last year, 'Forever' became a monster hit even beyond the continent.

Recommended articles

Gyakie performed in the East African country over the weekend at a concert that had hundreds in attendance.

Gyakie
Gyakie Pulse Ghana

At a point during her performance, Gyakie only said "my mind dey for you" and the fans did the rest as they continued the lyrics of the song.

In response, she said, "thank you so much Tanzania, thank you so so much. I had a good time". Sharing the video below on Twitter, Gyakie wrote "Let’s do this again Tanzania".

twitter.com

The KNUST final year student released the song on March 18, 2021, as a track on debut SEED Ep which had four other songs.

The track chalked significant success in the middle of the pandemic as it became a hit in Nigeria.

Gyakie's 'Forever' remix tops top 100 Ghana songs chart
Gyakie's 'Forever' remix tops top 100 Ghana songs chart Gyakie's 'Forever' remix with OMah Lay tops top 100 Ghana songs chart Pulse Ghana
Gyakie Billboard charts entry
Gyakie Billboard charts entry Pulse Ghana

She followed it with a remix that featured Nigerian singer, Omay Lay, which equally topped charts in Ghana, Nigeria and outside Africa. Gyakie is yet to release a new song after the SEED EP and she has promised to new one this month.

Gyakie - SEED EP cover
Gyakie - SEED EP cover Pulse Ghana

Birthed Jackeline Acheampong, into a family of musicians, the 22-year-old is the daughter of 80's highlife music legend Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong of the legendary Lumba Brothers.

Gyakie talks about Forever, her father, her relationship status and more. | Pulse Spotlight

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger