The song, titled ‘Chan Chan Lady’ is a romantic Afrobeats song produced by iPappi, who is the creative brain behind the production on Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’ song. According to Tecknikal, his new piece is to pay tribute to his African roots.

‘Chan Chan Lady’ becomes Tecknikal’s first single in 2020 following his previous release “Fantasy”, which happens to be his first release under Mugeez’ Extrial Music, record label. The new single comes with a video shot and directed by David Duncan, who has worked with artists such as La Même, Joey B, Mugeez of R2bees among others.

Talking about the video shot in Ghana, Technikal said “I definitely wanted the video to be shot in Ghana, the birthplace of Highlife music. I left Ghana when I was 15 but it will always be my home. Most of my musical inspiration roots in Ghana”.

Access Tecknikal's new single via this link as he prepares to drop the official video this Sunday.