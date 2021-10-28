Mr. Eazi clearly feels threatened by what Jay-Z does and believes the latter is seriously emulating what he is doing.
‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns
Popular Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr. Eazi, has issued a stern warning to American billionaire and music star, Jay-Z.
However, Mr. Eazi failed to tell his followers what Jay-Z is copying from him.
It might be either his music or business ventures, which is quite strange for a world star like Jay-Z to copy the Nigerian who might not even be aware he exists.
Mr. Eazi only shared a photo of Marcy Venture Partners, which is cofounded by Jay-Z, closing its second fund with $325 million.
He posted on his Instagram story with the caption: “Somebody tell Jay-Z to stop copying me” and added an angry emoji.
Marcy Venture Partner, the venture firm co-founded in 2018 by Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), former Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown, and former Walden VC general partner Larry Marcus, says it has closed its second fund with $325 million in capital commitments.
The team, which closed its debut fund with $85 million, is now managing $600 million in assets altogether, says co-founder Marcus.
Mr. Eazi has also ventured into businesses aside from music.
He is currently championing emPawa, an hybrid charity and investment program which plans to equip Africa's most promising artists with the tools, knowledge, network and investment so they subsequently become independent music entrepreneurs.
