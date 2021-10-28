‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

However, Mr. Eazi failed to tell his followers what Jay-Z is copying from him.

It might be either his music or business ventures, which is quite strange for a world star like Jay-Z to copy the Nigerian who might not even be aware he exists.

Mr. Eazi only shared a photo of Marcy Venture Partners, which is cofounded by Jay-Z, closing its second fund with $325 million.

He posted on his Instagram story with the caption: “Somebody tell Jay-Z to stop copying me” and added an angry emoji.

Marcy Venture Partner, the venture firm co-founded in 2018 by Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), former Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown, and former Walden VC general partner Larry Marcus, says it has closed its second fund with $325 million in capital commitments.

The team, which closed its debut fund with $85 million, is now managing $600 million in assets altogether, says co-founder Marcus.

Mr. Eazi has also ventured into businesses aside from music.