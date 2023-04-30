The foolishness is unflattering - Arnold fires Broda Sammy for ill-suited publicity stunt

Broda Sammy for the umpteenth time has made news with his awkward style of chasing clouts.

His stunt to promote his event has raised an uproar among a section of Ghanaians and some industry players who have condemned the art.

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, Broda Sammy backed his rationale behind using such video as a way of winning souls to Christ rather than leading them to temptation.

But entertainment pundit Arnold believes such a stunt is not Christlike and should not be entertained.

He cautioned the gospel musician to be focused on his gift.

"His foolishness is getting too much and he needs to be cautioned, Ghanaians have endorsed his excess foolishness and it is getting out of hand"