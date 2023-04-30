Brother Sammy before his latest album launch implored heavily endowed ladies to twerk as a stunt to invite people to the program.
The foolishness is unflattering - Arnold fires Broda Sammy for ill-suited publicity stunt
Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has slammed gospel musician Broda Sammy for his inappropriate stunts to promote his upcoming gospel event.
Recommended articles
Broda Sammy for the umpteenth time has made news with his awkward style of chasing clouts.
His stunt to promote his event has raised an uproar among a section of Ghanaians and some industry players who have condemned the art.
In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, Broda Sammy backed his rationale behind using such video as a way of winning souls to Christ rather than leading them to temptation.
But entertainment pundit Arnold believes such a stunt is not Christlike and should not be entertained.
He cautioned the gospel musician to be focused on his gift.
"His foolishness is getting too much and he needs to be cautioned, Ghanaians have endorsed his excess foolishness and it is getting out of hand"
Industry colleagues, Piesie Esther and Tagoes sisters have equally condemned the art pulled by Broda Sammy, describing it as a shame to the ministry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh