The influx of foreign-translated Twi soap operas killing the creative arts industry - Rex Omar

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Highlife musician Rex Omar has expressed his dissatisfaction with the growing trend of Ghanaian TV stations broadcasting foreign telenovelas with Twi translations.

Rex Omar

He believes that the influx of foreign soap operas, translated into Twi, has negative consequences for the growth and recognition of local talent and sends a message that Ghana lacks confidence in its creative abilities.

Speaking on Property FM, Rex Omar argued that the excessive reliance on foreign content not only diminishes the visibility of Ghanaian actors, writers, and producers but also limits opportunities for local storytelling and the development of indigenous talent.

He highlighted the current state of the media landscape, where foreign soap operas dominate, often translated into local languages, and lamented that this practice is detrimental to the nation.

Rex Omar pointed out that in other countries, such as India or Britain, it's uncommon to see foreign soap operas translated into their local languages on popular TV stations

"Right now look at our media landscape, all the soap operas we’re showing on TV are foreign and they’ve used our local languages to interpret. This thing is causing the nation a lot of havoc and who is talking about that but Ghana is like a country without governance so everyone does what they want.“

“Because there is nowhere in any civilized country like you go to India and they are showing Ghanaian soap operas on TV but they’re using India language to do the interpretation. Or maybe you go to Britain and they’ll be showing Ghanaian soap operas on their popular TV station with their language, it doesn’t happen and it’s only Ghana.”

He urged Ghanaians to prioritize homegrown talent, support local productions, and provide a platform for Ghanaian stories.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
