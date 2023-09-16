The influx of foreign-translated Twi soap operas killing the creative arts industry - Rex Omar

Speaking on Property FM, Rex Omar argued that the excessive reliance on foreign content not only diminishes the visibility of Ghanaian actors, writers, and producers but also limits opportunities for local storytelling and the development of indigenous talent.

He highlighted the current state of the media landscape, where foreign soap operas dominate, often translated into local languages, and lamented that this practice is detrimental to the nation.

Rex Omar pointed out that in other countries, such as India or Britain, it's uncommon to see foreign soap operas translated into their local languages on popular TV stations

"Right now look at our media landscape, all the soap operas we’re showing on TV are foreign and they’ve used our local languages to interpret. This thing is causing the nation a lot of havoc and who is talking about that but Ghana is like a country without governance so everyone does what they want.“

“Because there is nowhere in any civilized country like you go to India and they are showing Ghanaian soap operas on TV but they’re using India language to do the interpretation. Or maybe you go to Britain and they’ll be showing Ghanaian soap operas on their popular TV station with their language, it doesn’t happen and it’s only Ghana.”