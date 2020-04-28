He made this assertion following a recent beef involving Sista Afia, Sister Derby, Fella Makafui, Wendy Shay and other female musicians.

For Master Garzy, who mixed and mastered Stonebwoy’s “Anloga Junction” album, there’s nothing like unity in the music industry, thus, musicians should focus on how to make money to support themselves, their loved ones and family.

He made this statement via Twitter on Tuesday, April 28, saying: “The unity no Dey. Just try do your best, make money and take care of yourself, Love and family.”