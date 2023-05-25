Tina Turner died after stroke and intestinal cancer battle; Stars and fans pay tributes

‘The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’ singer died yesterday at her home in Switzerland. The sad news has since thrown music lovers into morning.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly," Tina's publicist said in a tweet.

Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock 'n' roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

The US-born star was one of rock's iconic singers, known for her electric stage presence and hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got to Do With It.

Among the first to pay tribute were Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Bette Midler and Giorgio Armani.

"We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news," British singer Elton John said.

"She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," said Rolling Stones frontman Jagger, adding that "She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."