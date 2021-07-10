Top 10 Ghanaian music videos of the week

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year”, Epixode proved his worth with a new classic music video.

Auzy Media’s Lord Paper and Mic Burnerz's Amerado, who were both denied deserving awards at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, surprised fans with new songs and accompanied by classic music videos.

Below, we share with you ten Ghana music videos that gave us chills and dominated our screens and charts this week.

1. Sarkodie - Vibration ft. Vic Mensa

It was an unexpected release but not a surprise to many because Sarkodie is full of surprises. The song is accompanied by a Babs Direction-directed visual that captures both rappers bragging about their status in the rap fraternity. “M'ahy3da na ma ma mo low gap/Did it on purpose/Anytime I hear myself rap, I get a lil' nervous/Omo dissi me want a hit back so they can sell records/No matter what you do I'm still Sark," he spits. It’s at number one on YouTube music trends.

2. R2Bees - Fine Wine feat. King Promise & Joeboy

“Fine Wines” (hot chicks) dominated this Century Films-directed visual. King promise, Joeboy, and Mugeez’s intertwined soothing vocals gave this jam life. Currently number two on YouTube music trends.

3. Fancy Gadam – Kom

After being away for months, the Tamale-native comes through with a new single and accompanied by a music video. The singer combines his native and western costumes with solid choreography, delivering a top-notch visual.

4. Lord Paper – Headache

The Auzy Media frontman, who was won zero awards at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, shows he has moved on and ready to dominate again with a new relatable single and visual. “Headache” sees the singer preach about trivia things that break relationships and marriages. He accompanies the song with a visual that bears a straightforward storyline.

5. Kelvynboy & Quamina MP - Choco

In an effort to continue promoting melanin (choco-late complexion), the two stars bring together beautiful African chicks to showcase what they’ve got. The Kofi Awuah-directed visual, which is number eight on YouTube music trends, also features beautiful choreography led by Dancegod Lloyd.

6. Stonebwoy - Putuu Freestyle (Pray) [Remix] ft. Rémy Adan

Currently, the number nine trending video on YouTube, the visual for the remix of Stonebwoy’s 2020 hit single features some impressively blazing choreography. The Black Stars Square is the heart of the music video.

7. Kwaku DMC - 3KOM

The Kumerican star is gradually building his brand with drill vibes. “Ekom” may sound aggressive, however, the message it carries is heavy. It advises young boys and girls to save for the future, deriving its concept from the popular Akan adage: “When you preserve plantain, preserve banana, too.”

8. Amerado - Death Sentence

After losing out at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the Mic Burnerz star turns the hit on internet trolls who target celebrities. “This generation is heartless,” Amerado describes Generation Z on the hip-hop jam, which is currently the number eight trending video on YouTube.

9. Ded Buddy (QWECi) - Whine Your Waist

Hot chicks, hot twerks is the centre of the visual for the third song off Ded Buddy’s recently released “Afro King” album. The visual is simple…just whine your waist.

10. Epixode - Odeshi