It’s a sign that you should achieve at least 5 per cent of your goals for the year 2019. If not, buckle down.

Now, let get to the main issue – music. It’s been an interesting year so far.

More songs are dropping and it seems Ghanaian artistes are eager to break barriers this year.

Wiyaala, Sarkodie, Guru, Shatta Wale, Edem and legendary Kojo Antwi are among the top musicians who light up the month of love with unique records.

Just like any other month, Pulse.com.gh Entertainment Editor David Mawuli brings you a list of top songs that were released and made waves in the month of January 2019.

The list is no order. So take note.

1. Sarkodie - All Die Be Die ft. Akan (Prod. by Ware)

Sarkodie hooked up with Akan for the first time on an indigenous joint and the result was amazing. Titled “All Die Be Die”, the song sheds light on the everyday hustle of the Ghanaian youth. Don’t mistake the title for the popular warmongering political phrase (‘all die be die’ by President Nana Akufo-Addo) – it has nothing to do with it.

2. Wiyaala - Feeling Free

The sassy, powerful vocalist took her time and kicked off the year with a bang – “Feeling Free” – which comes with a classic self-directed music video. The afro-pop song was taken off of her 2018 released album, titled “Sissala Goddess”.

3. Guru - Bad Energy ft. Kweysi Swat (Prod. by Beat Monsta)

Off his record-breaking album which is yet to be released, Guru managed to record “Bad Energy” with Kweysi Swat the same day, streamed live on social media while recording and it turned out to be a fine tune. The production credit goes to Beat Monsta.

4. Sista Afia - Corner Corner ft. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Ivan Beatz)

One of the hottest jams from a female artiste in the month of February is “Corner Corner” by Sista Afia featuring Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvyn Boy. The chemistry between the two is lit, and anytime they clash on a beat, an explosion occurs.

5. Kojo Antwi - Akyekyede3 Nante3 ft. Stonebwoy

Just like Daddy Lumba’s collaboration with Sarkodie, this kind of collaboration happens once in a lifetime. Kojo Antwi and Stonebwoy’s collaboration arrived unexpectedly and took over the airwaves in a few days.

6. Becca - Magic ft. YCee (Prod. by Adey)

The newest celebrity mum didn’t let her responsibilities stop her from feeding her fans. Becca hooked up with Nigeria’s YCees for the first time for an afro-pop track “Magic”, and the result was magical even though it’s not what most music lovers expected.

7. E.L - Higher (Prod. by Pee GH)

You can call is gospel – others will call it a motivational song. E.L managed to balance the two. “Higher”, produced by Pee GH – the producer of E.L’s monster hit “Koko” – sends positive energy to the body when consumed. This might dominate the airwaves for a long time.

8. Guilty Beatz - Pilolo ft. Kwesi Arthur x Mr Eazi (Prod. By Guilty Beatz)

After “Akwaaba”, Guilty Beatz hooked up with his partner Mr Eazi again and recruited Kwesi Arthur for the first time for a similar bounce/dance record titled “Pilolo”. The title of the song was derived from a popular kids game which is similar to hide and seek. The result was amazing.

9. Edem - Pull Him Down (PHD) (Prod. by Mr Lekki)

Rapper Edem keeps on pushing the message about the hypocrisy among Ghanaians. “Pull Him Down”, an afrobeats/hiplife record produced by Nigeria’s Mr Lekki, is gripping due to the message it carries.

10. Shatta Wale - Signboard (Prod. by Chensee Beatz)

Shatta Wale has released a couple of records this year but his latest dance song is taking over social media. With tens of viral dance videos taking over social media, the new dance record is doing the magic for the Shatta Movement Empire leader.