Rocky Dawuni and Fuse ODG kicked the year running with their separate gems, followed by R2Bees and Okyeame Kwame.

Afrobeats newcomer and sassy songstress Lamisi dished out a ground-breaking (if not breakthrough) debut project. Kwame Dame – who is equally strong rising artiste – shook iTunes with his debut project.

KiDi, King Promise, Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, D-Black and Sarkodie also made strong statements with their projects as well.

We bring you the top 12 Ghanaian albums and EPs released in the first half of 2019.

1. “New Africa Nation” by Fuse ODG

A sophomore project, Fuse ODG delved deep into afrobeats and highlife with messages focusing on freedom, neo-colonisation, colourism, self-love and ‘The Year of Return’ campaign. Containing 14 tracks, the album features top local and international artistes including rapper Sarkodie, singer Mugeez, Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran, reggae superstar Damian “JR GONG” Marley and Jamaican-UK star Sheflon Don.

Stream "NEW AFRICA NATION"

2. “SITE 15” by R2Bees

The multiple award-winning duo and one of Ghana’s oldest groups took the afrobeats business a step further with a project honouring the ghetto they rose from in Tema. “SITE 15” project focuses on everything relationship and love but more importantly, offers unique afrobeats sounds from Killbeatz. Just like the title, the album contains 15 tracks and features Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes, La Meme Gang, King Promise and Nigeria’s Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Stream "SITE 15"

3. “Brighter Side” by Lamisi

After years of struggling in the male-dominated industry, Lamisi sees light at the end of the tunnel hence “Brighter Side”. To prove her nonpareil and seasoned talent, she went ‘featureless’ on the 12-track project – which is a blend of highlife and afrobeats.

Stream "BRIGHTER SIDE"

4. “Made in Ghana” by Okyeame Kwame

When rap meets all the 10 (now 16) regions in Ghana, the upshot is “Made in Ghana”. Okyeame Kwame recruited artistes from each region in Ghana, creating a 14-track masterpiece that unifies the industry. The project features Kurl Songx, Fancy Gadam, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Feli Nuna, Wiyaala and others.

Stream "MADE IN GHANA"

5. “Hillstreet” by Kwame Dame

His first project, Kwame Dame took iTunes and Apple Music by surprise when he dropped “Hillstreet” with just a little buzz. The ‘one-man’ project which has 9 tracks sees the young rap virtuoso drop steamy bars like no other.

Stream "HILLSTREET"

6. “Beats of Zion” by Rocky Dawuni

A sizzling reggae project with a blend of afrobeats and highlife, it’s safe to say Rocky Dawuni’s “Beats of Zion” is worth all the hype it received early this year. Featuring Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wiyaala and Alika, the 13-track project is inspired by all the positive and negative vibes happening in Africa and to Africans in the diaspora.

Sream "BEATS OF ZION"

7. “Sugar” by KiDi

The Lynx Entertainment label artiste delivered a luscious 13-track album accompanied with his first-ever movie. Featuring Kwesi Arthur, Cina Soul, Mr Easi, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Mayorkun and Peruzzi, the project is a complete afrobeats package with invigorating new sounds. This is his first project.

Stream "SUGAR"

8. “As Promised” by King Promise

He delivered “As Promised”. With top-notch production and high-quality afrobeats sounds, King Promise proved he has an ear for good music. The album features Kojo Antwi, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Mugeez, Omar Sterling, Simi and Raye.

Stream "AS PROMISED"

9. “Alpha” by Sarkodie

Sarkodie put his rap skills to test yet again with “Alpha” – a 6-track EP which features Joey B and the late Ebony Reigns. The project which was released just last month has two music videos (“Bleeding” and “Legend” featuring Joey B) out already.

Stream "ALPHA"

10. “T.I.M.E” by Kelvyn Boy

He is already blazing this year with songs off his debut EP. Songs like “Mea” featuring Joey B and “Nana Ama” featuring Suzz Blaq are already making waves. The 8-track EP also features verses from Medikal, KiDi, Stonebwoy and Damaris Joi.

Stream "T.I.M.E"

11. “Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol II: Home Run” by Kwesi Arthur

The second instalment of Kwesi Arthur’s “Live From Nkrumah Krom” EP made a huge impression this year. With a heavy force from all corners of the new and traditional media, he was able to break boundaries, getting billboard and radio features in the UK and US. The EP features Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi and Nasty C.

Stream "LIVE FROM NKRUMAH KROM II"

12. "Smoke & Mirrors" by D-Black

One of his best hip-hop projects yet, D-Black's "Smoke & Mirror" EP smashed its way to the top in the rap fraternity. With support from S3fa, Bisa Kdei, Kelvyn Boy, Coco Treyy, Sista Afia and Alexia Sungold, the 7-track project changed the perception about D-Black's long-argued 'lyrical prowess'.

Stream "SMOKE & MIRROR"