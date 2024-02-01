ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 8 Ghanaian acts poised for Grammy success

Selorm Tali

Ghana's music scene is a kaleidoscope of talent and innovation, gaining global recognition. As the Grammy Awards become more inclusive, several Ghanaian artists stand out as potential contenders.

M.anifest
M.anifest

These artists, with their unique styles and significant accolades, are poised to elevate Ghana's presence on the world music stage. Here are eight Ghanaian acts who could be in the running for Grammy glory, along with their notable awards.

Recommended articles

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie, a trailblazer in African rap, has a trove of accolades, including multiple Ghana Music Awards and BET Awards for Best International Act: Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

His albums have received critical acclaim, solidifying his position as a top contender for international recognition. Sarkodie's impressive array of awards underscores his potential for Grammy success.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy has made significant strides in the Afropop and dancehall genres. He has won several Ghana Music Awards, a BET Award for Best International Act: Africa, and received nominations from the MTV Europe Music Awards. Stonebwoy's recognition in these prestigious awards highlights his potential for a Grammy nod.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale's contributions to dancehall music have earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Ghana Music Awards. His collaboration with Beyoncé on "Already" further raised his international profile. Shatta Wale's array of awards and global recognition make him a strong Grammy contender.

Burna Boy, Simi, Moelogo feature on M.anifest's new EP, 'The Gamble.' (Singitdamnit Music)
Burna Boy, Simi, Moelogo feature on M.anifest's new EP, 'The Gamble.' (Singitdamnit Music) Pulse Nigeria

M.anifest's unique sound has been recognized with several Ghana Music Awards. His album "Madina to the Universe" further cemented his status in the music industry. M.anifest's consistent recognition in awards demonstrates his potential for Grammy acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wiyaala walks away from award over Shatta Wale's team sabotagging her
Wiyaala walks away from award over Shatta Wale's team sabotagging her Wiyaala walks away from award over Shatta Wale's team sabotagging her Pulse Ghana

Wiyaala, known for her vibrant music and cultural authenticity, has been honored with multiple awards, including the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for Most Promising Artiste in Africa. Her dedication to preserving traditional music while innovating makes her a unique presence and a potential Grammy contender.

King Promise
King Promise King Promise Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Several awards, including the Ghana Music Awards for Song of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year have marked King Promise's rise in Ghanaian music. His album "As Promised" broke new ground, indicating his potential for international acclaim, including at the Grammys.

Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG Fuse ODG Pulse Ghana

Fuse ODG, a key figure in popularizing Afrobeats globally, has won the MOBO Award for Best African Act and several Ghana Music Awards. His international collaborations and chart-topping hits underscore his potential for Grammy recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif, a rising star with a unique blend of genres, has rapidly gained popularity and critical acclaim. His storytelling and emotive delivery have resonated widely, positioning him as one of the leading new artists from Ghana with the potential for future award recognition, including the Grammys.

These eight Ghanaian artists, with their impressive array of awards and achievements, are leading the charge in showcasing Ghana's rich musical heritage on the global stage. Each artist's unique journey and accolades contribute to their potential for Grammy recognition, marking an exciting era for Ghanaian music.

Who did we miss on this list? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meek Mill

Ghanaian musicians can take a chance as Meek Mill offers to take as low as $150K per verse

AD DJ

AD DJ's remarkable journey from campus DJ to global sensation

Black Sherif

Black Sherif grabs nomination for the 55th NAACP Awards

Nicky Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion trends over hot beef online; here's how it started