Pulse picks: top Ghanaian songs of 2022

Reymond Awusei Johnson

We're officially through 2022, and what an exciting year it has been in the world of West African music, Ghana coming through with massive hits and vibes.

Top songs Ghana 22
The year has seen a steady stream of Afropop hits, international remixes, and more from our favorite decorated Ghanaian artists and emerging ones, flooding the airwaves with banging jams to keep us going!

Pulse picks you a list of the best songs of the year so far. Check out the list below!

Down Flat

Kelvyn Boy Pulse Ghana

Kelvyn Boy dropped one of the biggest afrobeat songs of 2022 at the top of the year. It’s no news that the singer is immensely talented, he outdid himself this time with “Down Flat,” a sleek afrobeat and highlife fusion that broke boundaries in Ghana and beyond, and could be listed as one of the most used songs on Tiktok, what a year it has been for the afrobeat artist.

SugarCane

Camidoh Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian singer Camidoh enhanced his buzzing record “Sugarcane” with a star-studded remix. To gain more reach for the top-charting tune, Camidoh tapped afrobeat heavyweights King Promise and Mayorkun, alongside UK-based Nigerian rapper Darkoo for the official remix of “Sugarcane.”

On God

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale also came through with a solid bop in the first half. In “On God,” the controversial singer addressed certain rumors concerning his standing in Ghana’s music industry, complete with thinly veiled subliminal shots at his unnamed colleagues.

Kweku the Traveler

Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Fast-rising champ Black Sherif rolled out his banging single “Kwaku The Traveller,” where he addressed a controversy surrounding an alleged breach of contract between him and his management. With the hot topic plus several catchy Quotables combined with an infectious instrumental, the song received massive international appeal and acceptance, topping Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 Chart at the number one spot, sparking a viral TikTok challenge, and more.

Friday Night

Lasmid Pulse Ghana

Lasmid makes a surprise entry on the list, after his most recent single “Friday Night” hit the mainstream to become a hit party anthem. Currently doing crazy numbers on digital streaming platforms, “Friday Night” outdoor Lasmid as one of Ghana’s new acts to watch.

Survivor

Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Wendy Shay narrated her sour experience of a romance gone wrong "SURVIVOR". Wendy’s ex-lover got all the heat and all the smoke on her first single of the year, a MOG Beatz production.

For my baby

Gyakie Pulse Nigeria

Songbird Gyakie came through as well, and her latest making the rounds is titled “For My Baby." The talented songstress who is now a Sony Music Africa act showed off her skills in this sensual mid-tempo tune tailor-made for that special someone.

Blessed

KiDi Pulse Ghana

Lynx label signee KiDi came through with a brand new offering, an afro-dancehall single simply titled “Blessed.” On this latest tune, he teamed up with Jamaican dancehall singer Mavado for a positive, upbeat bop full of gratitude.

Therapy

Stenebwoy Pulse Ghana

Decorated dancehall and reggae artist Stonebwoy served fans with a soothing love and romantic vibe with his smooth single "Therapy" produced by Izybeats.

Obiaa

Akwaboah Pulse Ghana

Highlife jack Akwaboah featured sensational singer Cina Soul on a heartwarming tune "Obiaa" which summoned love shocks amongst many fans who jammed to it.

