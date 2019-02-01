Even though the year didn’t start with a big bang, there has been a couple of refreshing sounds from all the corners of the top genres in the industry.

From dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, afrobeats to gospel music, we’ve enjoyed a variety of sounds in the month of January.

Just like any other month, Pulse.com.gh Entertainment Editor David Mawuli brings you a list of top songs that were released and made waves in the month of January 2019.

(The list is in no order)

1. Rocky Dawuni – Beats of Zion

The Grammy nominee has a knack for producing good reggae sounds, and his latest, “Beats of Zion” – which comes off of his upcoming album – is a proof. Produced by himself, the slow-tempo jam is a revolutionary sound which proves Rocky Dawuni’s worth as a complete reggae tastemaker.

2. KiDi - Mr Badman feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

Claiming to be “Sugar”, KiDi kick-started the year with a receipt of his brags. Perfectly connecting Kwesi Arthur to the mid-tempo afrobeats song, KiDi added exceptional vocal efforts to the MOG Beatz-produced masterpiece, creating a sultry sound.

3. Shatta Wale – Island (Prod. by YGF Records)

The self-proclaimed “King of Ghana Dancehall” has never tackled a hardcore dancehall sound in recent times like “Island”. Produced by a well-known Jamaican record producer, YGF Records, Shatta Wale effortlessly ‘murdered’ the beat, creating a hit within the first week of release.

4. Wendy Shay – All For You (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

She never disappoints when it comes to sex. It’s her style of music since she was introduced last year under RuffTown Records. “All For You” is yet another sensual, hedonistic sound from Wendy Shay, and it's definitely 'fire'.

5. Show Dem – Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue, Kofi Mole, Twitch & S3fa

Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue, Kofi Mole, Twitch and S3fa on one record – you should understand the angle I am coming from. “Show Dem” is a whole crazy motivational song that gives hopes to the hopeless, strength to the weak and raises those down.

6. Joyce Blessing – Repent (Prod. by Danny Beatz)

Joyce Blessing started this year just like she did in 2018. It’s becoming a norm for the sassy gospel songstress. Produced by Danny Beatz, Joyce Blessing takes on the adamant worldly people who refuse to repent with a shade-filled lyrics.

7. Sarkodie – I Know feat. Reekado Banks (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

Sarkodie always has a good strategy for kick-starting the year. Just like last year, Sarkodie hooked up with Nigeria’s Reekado Banks and created magic.

8. Medikal – Omo Ada (Dem Sleep) (Prod. by UnkleBeatz)

Despite reigning in 2018, Medikal never slowed down in 2019. He kick-started with a complete dance song produced by his long-time friend and collaborator UnkleBeatz.

9. Stay Jay – Chocolate feat. Kuami Eugene (Prod. by Top Beatz)

It’s been a lucky year so far for Stay Jay who has been struggling to make a complete comeback into the game. “Chocolate” adores women and encourages men to treat their women right.

10. Pappy Kojo – Balance feat. Joey B & Nshorna Muzik (Prod. by Nova)

Despite his height, Pappy Kojo still believes he has ‘slacked’ hence “Balance”. With support from his friend Joey B and producer Nshorna Muzik, Pappy put his fellow rappers on a blast, claiming he is the ‘boss’.

11. J.Derobie – Poverty

The best new artiste of the year so far should go to J.Derobie. We shouldn’t have an argument over this. Through Mr Eazi “emPawa100” project, J.Derobie’s voice was heard. And it was heard through “Poverty” – an afro-dancehall record which empowers listeners.