Produced by Genius Selection, the slow-tempo afro-soul jam features Worlasi, A.I and M.anifest.

The visual directed by 6miludo Media takes the form a short film that depicts the law of karma through the many hands that money goes through.

The moral of the story, according to Trigmatic: "Life Gives you back what you give to others".

Enjoy the full music video below and share your views with us.