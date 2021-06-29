VGMA 2021: Abiana gets one-touch victory as she grabs “Best Female Vocalist of the Year”

Abiana beat five other respectable and very talented vocalists, Efe Grace, Yaayaa, Adina, Cina Soul, and Enuonyam to win the coveted award.

“It came as a surprise to me and this makes me more content and this confirms that I am on the right path on my musical career. Winning this award opens a new chapter to my life,” she expressed after beating vocal queens like Cina Soul, Efe Grace, Adina, Yaa Yaa, and Enuonyam to earn the award.

The elated ‘Adun Lei’ crooner further added, “I am grateful that people are getting to know me and hear the name, Abiana for the first time and in turn exposing my sound and music to them. It forces me to get back to working on being the best version of myself in the coming years. Next for me is to go back to the studio and work on more timeless songs."

Signed to +233 Records in 2019, Abiana released ‘Adun Lei’ in 2020 with a video directed by the renowned filmmaker, Yaw Skyface.