VGMA 2021: Kofi Kinaata wins fourth “Songwriter of the Year” award

The Tar’di-native has dominated the “Songwriter of the Year” category since 2016 when he won the award with his breakthrough single “Susuka”.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Highlife and hiplife musician Martin King Arthur, also known as Kofi Kinaata, has picked his fourth songwriting award at the ongoing Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The Tar’di-native has dominated the “Songwriter of the Year” category since 2016 when he won the award with his breakthrough single “Susuka”.
This year, he won it again with his hit “Behind The Scenes” for the fourth time (not in a row).
He achieved this feat after beating Diana Hamilton – who got nominated for her song “Adom,” Adina – wo earned nomination for “Hyedin,” Joe Mettle – whose hit “Yesu Mo” got him a nod, Abiana – who earned a nomination with her breakthrough single “Adun Lei,” and Epixode – whose song “Too Much” saw him rubbing shoulders with the best.
Kofi Kinaata had only a few words when he received the award in person at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre. After receiving the award, he showed his four fingers – indicating that he has won the category four times.
He won the category in 2016 and 2017 but lost in 2018 and 2019. He, however, bounced back last year when he picked his third with “Things Fall Apart”.
Saturday marks the climax of the 2-day award ceremony. The major categories to be announced tomorrow are “Artiste of the Year”, “Popular Song of the Year”, “Best Rap Performance”, “Hip-Hop/Hiplife Song of the Year”, “Gospel Artiste of the Year”, “Highlife Artiste of the Year” and “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year”.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh