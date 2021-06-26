VGMA 2021: Kofi Kinaata wins fourth “Songwriter of the Year” award

This year, he won it again with his hit “Behind The Scenes” for the fourth time (not in a row).

He achieved this feat after beating Diana Hamilton – who got nominated for her song “Adom,” Adina – wo earned nomination for “Hyedin,” Joe Mettle – whose hit “Yesu Mo” got him a nod, Abiana – who earned a nomination with her breakthrough single “Adun Lei,” and Epixode – whose song “Too Much” saw him rubbing shoulders with the best.

Kofi Kinaata had only a few words when he received the award in person at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre. After receiving the award, he showed his four fingers – indicating that he has won the category four times.

He won the category in 2016 and 2017 but lost in 2018 and 2019. He, however, bounced back last year when he picked his third with “Things Fall Apart”.