He saw off competition from Patapaa, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, R2Bees and La Meme Gang to emerge winner in the category.

He takes over from Sarkodie, who has won the category back to back in 2017 and 2018.

Previous winners are:

2001 – Obrafour

2002 – Obour

2003 – Buk Bak

2004 – V.I.P/ Okyeame Kwame

2005 – Obour

2006 – Nkasei

2007 – Obrafuor

2008 – Kwaw Kese

2009 – Okyeame Kwame

2010 – Sarkodie

2011 – VIP

2012 – Kwaw Kese

2013 – R2Bees

2014 – Sarkodie

2015 – Sarkodie

2016 – E.L