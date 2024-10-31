Want a lit Detty December in Ghana? Here are 10 shows you should attend

The excitement of Detty December is back, promising a month filled with music, art, technology, and traditional festivals, making it a fantastic time for both locals and tourists seeking to unwind.

Here are some essential events to catch in Ghana this December:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Detty Rave: The sixth annual Detty Rave will be held in Accra on 27 December 2024.

- Detty Splash Ghana: Taking place on 28 December 2024 at 12 PM at Bayview Village, Accra.

- December in Africa: This early-bird event is set for 14 December 2024 at 7 AM at Manhyia Palace Museum.

- December 2 Remember with Africhella Tourz: Scheduled for 19 December 2024 at 8 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Journey to Ghana: The 40th Chapter Retreat: Happening on 4 December 2024 at 12 AM in Cape Coast.

- December Escape to Ghana: Another event on the roster for 27 December 2024 at 12 AM.

- Manifestivities: Slated for 22 December 2024 at Ghud Park, Accra.

- Bhim Concert: Date to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Rapperholic: A Christmas Day event on 25 December 2024.

- Promiseland: Date to be announced.

- AfroFuture's Culture Beach Jam: Taking over Accra Polo Beach Club Shoreline on 28 and 29 December 2024.

- Mozama Disco: Date to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Taste of Ghana Festival: An annual festival rich in Ghanaian music, food, fashion, and art.

- AfroFuture x POV NYE Party: Wrapping up the year on 31 December 2024.

With such a diverse range of events, Ghana is set to provide visitors and locals with an unforgettable December filled with celebration, culture, and community.