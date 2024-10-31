Want a lit Detty December in Ghana? Here are 10 shows you should attend

The festive season is marked by a series of popular festivals that showcase the best of African music and culture, drawing huge crowds from across the continent.
Ghana’s nightlife truly comes alive in December, inspiring the phrase ‘December in Ghana’, known for events that continue into the early hours.
The excitement of Detty December is back, promising a month filled with music, art, technology, and traditional festivals, making it a fantastic time for both locals and tourists seeking to unwind.
Here are some essential events to catch in Ghana this December:
- Detty Rave: The sixth annual Detty Rave will be held in Accra on 27 December 2024.
- Detty Splash Ghana: Taking place on 28 December 2024 at 12 PM at Bayview Village, Accra.
- December in Africa: This early-bird event is set for 14 December 2024 at 7 AM at Manhyia Palace Museum.
- December 2 Remember with Africhella Tourz: Scheduled for 19 December 2024 at 8 AM.
- Journey to Ghana: The 40th Chapter Retreat: Happening on 4 December 2024 at 12 AM in Cape Coast.
- December Escape to Ghana: Another event on the roster for 27 December 2024 at 12 AM.
- Manifestivities: Slated for 22 December 2024 at Ghud Park, Accra.
- Bhim Concert: Date to be announced.
- Rapperholic: A Christmas Day event on 25 December 2024.
- Promiseland: Date to be announced.
- AfroFuture's Culture Beach Jam: Taking over Accra Polo Beach Club Shoreline on 28 and 29 December 2024.
- Mozama Disco: Date to be announced.
- Taste of Ghana Festival: An annual festival rich in Ghanaian music, food, fashion, and art.
- AfroFuture x POV NYE Party: Wrapping up the year on 31 December 2024.
With such a diverse range of events, Ghana is set to provide visitors and locals with an unforgettable December filled with celebration, culture, and community.
Let us know in the comments if we missed your favourite event.