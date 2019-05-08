The mid-tempo afrobeats jam produced by Tombeatz sheds light on the need to put the future in mind when making decisions today.

“Decisions” is accompanied by a colourful and straightforward storyline that reflects the concept of the song.

The video directed by Eddie Kay Mensah shows the Evolution Records label singer reiterating the need to support one another and chill while conscious.

Legally known as Mercy Nana Ama Sackey, Ama Nova is a 27-year-old go-getting rising star from a family of five who is poised to dominate the industry.

A journalism graduate and a Winneba-native, she was inspired by friends, Dr Ray Beatz, Joe Wizzy, Kento Gh, and her brother Randy.

She is an experimental artiste who explores different genres but wants to stick to afrobeats and highlife music for now.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.