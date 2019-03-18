Coming off the NKZ Music label frontman’s upcoming album which was recorded and released on a daily basis, the hip-hop song comes with a video that sheds light on the negative aspects of life.

The Xbills Ebenezer-directed video walks through unknown streets where drug abuse among the youth, rape, underage gambling, suicide, maltreatment and other social vices are captured.

The video ends with an emotional scene: a single mother who attempted suicide but her two young kids appeared from nowhere to save the situation.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.