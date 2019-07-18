Even though it feels hard to continuously forgive someone who has hurt you repeatedly, Quayku Dsoul offers a swift solution.

He thinks communication is the key in every relationship and can solve every issue when executed fitly.

In the video, Quayku Dsoul struggles with his girlfriend who has been far away from him. And his efforts to patch things up in the Frank5tar-directed visual didn’t go in vain.

“Baby girl I’ve been searching for you/I’ve been having some visions of you/Even though you are far away, girl/Odom ese m’afe wo dodo,” the Cabo Corso Records label frontman passionately sings in the slow-tempo highlife jam.

The colourful visual with a straightforward storyline evokes emotions and more dolorous and heart-rending than one might anticipate before watching.

Watch the full music video below