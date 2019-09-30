From unprepared freestyles to flippant appearances, the audition got people on social media talking.

While some talented individuals brought some seriousness on stage, Ghanaian comedians, Lawyer Ntim and Clemento Suarez, popped up on the stage with never-ending laughter.

They actually went unprepared and dressed like some street hawkers.

“Please, we want to hit”, Ntim told the judges. “I want to become KiDi, and he wants to become Kuami Eugene”.

And when the judges asked what they had to perform, Clemento confusedly and blissfully responded: “Pardon?”

They performed the popular hymn “Blessed Assurance” and it was hysterical.

Ntim shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “This is how we qualified with flying colours for the Finals of @mtnhitmakergh over the weekend before we went to record our upcoming banger”.

