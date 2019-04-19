The song which is titled “Yesu” has its audio produced by KCee Beats and visuals directed by McWillies.

“There have been series of demand from fans across, asking for a music video between comic actor and musician Lil Win and controversial gospel singer Brother Sammy,” says his management.

Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, praises God in this song and sends a message to critics.

He believes who God blesses, no one curses and that’s why he will continue to remain blessed regardless of what the enemy does.

Enjoy the video below.