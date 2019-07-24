The impulsive song which Maccasio intends to use to prod his fans and listeners into pushing hard to achieve their goals is accompanied by a fab visual with a touching storyline.

According to the 69 Entertainment/ZOLA Music label star, the song is targeted at the youth who are working tenaciously in all sectors to make ends meet.

“It’s a motivational song which encourages the youth to keep fighting despite the impediments that will come their way.”

“We should all make it. It goes to the up and coming artistes and the youth in all business sectors as well. They should have hope. If Maccasio can make it, they can make it too,” he said in an interview this week.

The afrobeats/bounce song produced by Stone B draws its inspiration from Maccasio’s hustle and struggle to the top.

The three minutes visual directed by Joe Gameli tells a story of how a young man who failed his high school final examination on five occasions had his final breakthrough through determination and hard work.

“Make Am” was shot in a serene scene in Tamale and follows the concept of the song.

Enjoy the full music video below and share your views with us.