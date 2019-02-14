The song titled “Hold Tight” comes off of his third studio album “Ninsala” which was released in 2017.

“Hold Tight” is a mid-tempo afrobeats-influenced hiplife jam which focuses on relationships and the need to hold one’s partner tight in every level of the relationship.

“I’m feeling my boo/I know you feeling me too/Anything you want I go do/Be my one, I go be your two”, Maccasio sings over a synth-laced jam.

Accompanied by a simple and straightforward visual directed by Joe Gameli, Macassio is captured hanging out around town in a luxury car with a hottie while chilling and pampering her.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz and mixed and mastered by Possigee.

