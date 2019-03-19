Instead of shooting a video for the original song, he rather tapped into Shatta Wale’s influence for the remix and topped it up with his fiancée, Fella Makafui.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the song is accompanied by a zombie-themed visual full of scary and choreography scene.

The video kicks off with a public announcement amount a zombie evasion but Medikal and Fella were already trapped in the town, making it hard to find their way home.

The rest of the intriguing scenes are embedded in the music video below.