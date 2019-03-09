The female act signed to RuffTown Records released her debut album on the 20th of December, 2018 and it was captioned “Shay On You”.

Surprisingly, the title of the album is also a single on the album.

"Shay On You" is an afro-dancehall themed song in which she brings the best of her afrobeat craft and fuses it with the dancehall genre.

For someone who is new to dancehall, the Uber Driver hitmaker puts much energy into this one to make a statement.

Shay On You is coined from her name Wendy Shay with the song sending the message that she is right in the faces of people and they must be ready to accept her as she is here to stay. Music is about versatility and she gets it on point.

This single comes with a music video which was directed by Yaw SkyFace.

Shot on location in Jamestown, a suburb of Accra, the video shows a different element of Wendy Shay in the midst of men in a male dominated music industry.

Not perturbed, her stand is very strong and she is ready for the game.

Watch the full video below.