During her conversation with Hammer Nti who hosted her on his show, the musician emphasized her comeback into the music scene. She claims that a lot will be going on with so many changes as she steps into the music arena again.

ece-auto-gen

According to Abrewa Nana, many people are fed up with artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Samini, therefore, she wants to feed them with something new and different.

“Things are going to change. This time around, things will have to change because we are all fed up from the Shatta Wale’s to Stonebwoy to the Samini’s to the Sarkodie. We are tired” she told Hammer Nti in an interview.