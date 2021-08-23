The Ghanaian musician, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, popularly known for hit songs like ‘Odo Filla’ and ‘Esisi Me So’ among other hit tracks in the 90s and 2000s, was speaking during an interview on Pure FM.
'We are fed with the Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy dominance' - Abrewa Nana
Abrewa Nana is announcing her fierce comeback to the music scene claiming that people are fed up with the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy dominating the scene.
During her conversation with Hammer Nti who hosted her on his show, the musician emphasized her comeback into the music scene. She claims that a lot will be going on with so many changes as she steps into the music arena again.
According to Abrewa Nana, many people are fed up with artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Samini, therefore, she wants to feed them with something new and different.
“Things are going to change. This time around, things will have to change because we are all fed up from the Shatta Wale’s to Stonebwoy to the Samini’s to the Sarkodie. We are tired” she told Hammer Nti in an interview.
Abrewa Nana called on Ghanaians to shun the attitude of throwing their support to only a few artistes without showing any concern and appreciating other talents.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh