We would all win if pace setters could help; Deri says as he promises heat this year

This comes after the talented singer, tipped by many industry players as a the next big thing in Ghana, promised drop more fire tunes this year.

Deri Music Pulse Ghana

"This year we are coming with the heat" he said in the tweet below and later added that "if the pace setters could help, we would all win. Ghana to the world".

Born Fred Boateng Manendiaz with Deri as his stage name, the budding singer hails from Twereso a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana and holds Diploma in Journalism and Hospitality Management.

The young champ in his’ early 20s started active music two (2) years ago and confirms it has been a great journey with lot of experiences. Afro-Beats and Afro-Pop are his’ mastered genres aside his versatility musically.