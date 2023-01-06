According to the 'Attitude' singer endorsed by Merqury Quaye the father of all Djs as the next big thing, both young and older Ghanaian talents can equally win globally if the pace setters do more to support the fresh talents.
We would all win if pace setters could help; Deri says as he promises heat this year
Budding Ghanaian rapper is shedding light on what can be done to throw more light on Ghana's music industry globally.
This comes after the talented singer, tipped by many industry players as a the next big thing in Ghana, promised drop more fire tunes this year.
"This year we are coming with the heat" he said in the tweet below and later added that "if the pace setters could help, we would all win. Ghana to the world".
Born Fred Boateng Manendiaz with Deri as his stage name, the budding singer hails from Twereso a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana and holds Diploma in Journalism and Hospitality Management.
The young champ in his’ early 20s started active music two (2) years ago and confirms it has been a great journey with lot of experiences. Afro-Beats and Afro-Pop are his’ mastered genres aside his versatility musically.
Superstar DERI is inspired to do good music from our everyday life and activities, especially with the matters of the heart.
