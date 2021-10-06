'We're smiling but pained inside' - Kumi Guitar opens up on depression

Speaking during an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show, he said “we entertain people. At times, we come smiling but we are pained inside. I can tell you that 98 per cent of musicians are depressed".

ece-auto-gen

During the conversation with the host of the show, Doctar Cann, he added that "we are going through a lot of traumas but we need to entertain so we smile”.

Kumi Guitar details that musicians go through so much trauma, however, they are forced to hide their pain when they go public.

“Even when you are backstage, you keep thinking. When we are done with our performance on stage, we go back into our shell thinking. If musicians will be truthful, most of them who look like they are making it, are not making it,” he stated.