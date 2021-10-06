The Zylofon Music signee is saying that although musicians generally appear to have a positive outlook and glam on stage, more than half of them are depressed.
'We're smiling but pained inside' - Kumi Guitar opens up on depression
Kumi Guitar says 98% of Ghanaians musicians are battling depression.
Speaking during an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show, he said “we entertain people. At times, we come smiling but we are pained inside. I can tell you that 98 per cent of musicians are depressed".
During the conversation with the host of the show, Doctar Cann, he added that "we are going through a lot of traumas but we need to entertain so we smile”.
Kumi Guitar details that musicians go through so much trauma, however, they are forced to hide their pain when they go public.
“Even when you are backstage, you keep thinking. When we are done with our performance on stage, we go back into our shell thinking. If musicians will be truthful, most of them who look like they are making it, are not making it,” he stated.
Sharing his thought on what he thinks is the cause of depression among Ghanaian musicians, the “Betweener” hitmaker noted that the unfavourable Ghanaian music industry and the lack of systems in the industry make life difficult for artistes.
