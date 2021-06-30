What’s the status of the music industry in Ghana? - Paul Adom Otchere quizzes (WATCH)

Andy Dosty who was among the panel responded with a question asking that "who said we don't have an industry?" and Paul replied that "ow everyone aggress we don't have an industry".

"Today I have been ranting about digital migration television paying for your musical concerts and all that, that's part of why we don't have an industry. we had the 3 Music Awards, people watched on TV, they didn't pay," he continued.

Paul Adom Otchere, therefore, argues that industry must at the back of commercial value so if it is not making money, it can't be called an industry.

"I was just talking about how Hearts of Oak could have made 8 million from the game if we are paying GH5 to watch it," he said and Andy asked if means football is not an industry and he replied, "that's what it will mean because Industry is economics, without the economics, we don't have an industry".