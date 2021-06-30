RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

What’s the status of the music industry in Ghana? - Paul Adom Otchere quizzes (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Paul Adom Otchere is assessing the Ghana music industry and from his perspective, the music business in the country doesn't pass to be called an 'industry.

Paul Adom-Otchere
Paul Adom-Otchere

The ace Ghanaian journalist was discussing the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with a panel of music experts during his Good Evening Ghana show. "So Andy why don't we have an industry," Mr Adom-Otchere asked.

Recommended articles

Andy Dosty who was among the panel responded with a question asking that "who said we don't have an industry?" and Paul replied that "ow everyone aggress we don't have an industry".

Andy Dosty
Andy Dosty Pulse Ghana

"Today I have been ranting about digital migration television paying for your musical concerts and all that, that's part of why we don't have an industry. we had the 3 Music Awards, people watched on TV, they didn't pay," he continued.

Paul Adom Otchere, therefore, argues that industry must at the back of commercial value so if it is not making money, it can't be called an industry.

"I was just talking about how Hearts of Oak could have made 8 million from the game if we are paying GH5 to watch it," he said and Andy asked if means football is not an industry and he replied, "that's what it will mean because Industry is economics, without the economics, we don't have an industry".

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us. Do we have a music industry in Ghana?

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV