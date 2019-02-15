However, during an interview with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie of Citi TV, he expressed his support for the embattled CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensa popularly known as NAM1.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the “don’t call me names” crooner speaking about the Menzgold saga that has entangled his former Boss has said that “wherever he is, however it is, he knows I am soldier and I am right behind him for who he is as a person; a kind-hearted [person] with a great heart”.

On concerns whether Zylofon Music has collapsed because of the Menzgold saga, he said “I can’t say that zylofon Music or Zylofon Media is no more because I don’t think that there is any official letter or news by Zylofon Media that says we are closing or shutting down,”

Grateful Stonebwoy, also went further to express his gratitude for the opportunity NAM1’s creative arts company offered him.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity that once came for me to meet Nana Appiah Mensah to even enter into that agreement as a dream of his to push the industry and own a brand that will support creative arts in Ghana,” he noted.