Stonebwoy is one of the celebrities that publicly endorsed the operations of Nana Appiah Mensah’s embattled gold dealership company and also acted as an ambassador for Menzgold.

However, ever since SEC shut down the operations of Menzgold, with disgruntled clients taking to streets to stage demonstrations leading to an arrest warrant issued for NAM1, the Dancehall act and some of his other Menzgold ambassadors remained mute about the scandal.

In a new interview with Joy News sighted by pulse.com.gh, the Bhim Nation President has explained that the silence of Ghana’s President on the issue explains why he couldn’t speak as well, detailing that it all tells that the saga is a bigger situation beyond his words.

Stonebwoy has also added that he was only contracted for his services as an act to be an ambassador for the Menzgold which he has successfully done. He further denied that his involvement with the company has stained his brand but has however hinted that he no more has any relationship with the Company.

The musician also left some message for the disgruntled Menzgold clients saying that most of them have already made some profits from gold dealership company and are only complaining about their little capital which has been locked up in the saga.

Watch more from the video below.