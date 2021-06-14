‘Wiyaala, Tracy Chapman on a record is a must’ - Sarkodie dreams

She also shares a striking resemblance with Ghana’s Wiyaala and both artistes have similar vocals as well.

A collaboration between both singers could carry a huge weight, considering Wiyaala’s talent and influence on the international market and that of Tracy Chapman.

And this has been the dream of the two-time BET Award winner, Sarkodie.

He disclosed this in a tweet yesterday.

According to the SarkCess Music boss, “Wiyaala and Tracy Chapman on a record is a must.”

“I see a lot of people don't know who Tracy Chapman is all they know is One corner and as)pk) music. Instead of going to listen to her songs, they are here dissing you. This duo is really good,” a tweep commented. Another tweep said: “Now that's some dope collab, pure vocals for days.”

Sarkodie also praised Wiyaala after she dropped a freestyle on Twitter.