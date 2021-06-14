RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Wiyaala, Tracy Chapman on a record is a must’ - Sarkodie dreams

It is rapper Sarkodie’s dream that a collaboration between Ghanaian afro-pop singer Wiyaala and American singer Tracy Chapman could happen.

Tracy Chapman is a multiple Grammy-winning singer who is known for her 80s hit songs, "Fast Car" and "Give Me One Reason."

She also shares a striking resemblance with Ghana’s Wiyaala and both artistes have similar vocals as well.

A collaboration between both singers could carry a huge weight, considering Wiyaala’s talent and influence on the international market and that of Tracy Chapman.

And this has been the dream of the two-time BET Award winner, Sarkodie.

He disclosed this in a tweet yesterday.

According to the SarkCess Music boss, “Wiyaala and Tracy Chapman on a record is a must.”

https://twitter.com/sarkodie/status/1404035521882492933

“I see a lot of people don't know who Tracy Chapman is all they know is One corner and as)pk) music. Instead of going to listen to her songs, they are here dissing you. This duo is really good,” a tweep commented. Another tweep said: “Now that's some dope collab, pure vocals for days.”

Sarkodie also praised Wiyaala after she dropped a freestyle on Twitter.

He quoted the freestyle: “The best from this side … You were born to do this!!!!!”

