Yaa Pono drags Sarkodie in his new song "Yard"(WATCH)

Following this, some musicians have also come up with divergent thoughts about the feature, attacking the multiple award-winning Rap artist.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale ranted that Sarkodie had featured a Ghost and thus is not anything worth much of an achievement that needs to be marked.

In line with this, Yaa Pono has dropped a diss song that has caused an uproar on social media.

“Since when did we feature the dead?” Pono rapped while indicating that any attempt to exclude him from the list of Tema-based rappers is trash.

On the song, Yaa Pono touted his prowess as he claimed superiority over other rappers. He boasted of performing at events every weekend. He emitted that he is feared by some industry players while alleging spiritual attacks on his person.

“Monkeys, some of your fans will still hail me,” he rapped in the Twi language as he claimed to be the king of the rap music space.

"Who runs this yard? It's Pono who runs this yard."

Fans think the song is targeted at Sarkodie because the lyrics punch and some lines in the lyrics direct to the Landlord.

It is unclear what triggered Yaa Pono to release this song. However, Sarkodie has in the past week been under fire for ignoring and disrespecting his colleagues when it comes to honoring feature requests.