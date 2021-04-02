Y’all wish - Kwaw Kese fumes at SarkNatives after Sarkodie rejected his collab

In January this year, Kwaw Kese jabbed Sarkodie for refusing to pick his calls and asking him to go through protocol in order to reach out to him.

“I’m one of his biggest fans but the thing is the love I show him, he doesn’t show it back. I feel there are some people you don’t have to go through anyone to get to,” he told Okay FM.

“Sometimes you have to get through Angel. Sometimes no response and it also takes a long time for him to reply. Even if you are busy, reply and say you are busy or get back later but Sarkodie won’t do that,” he added.