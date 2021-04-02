RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Y’all wish - Kwaw Kese fumes at SarkNatives after Sarkodie rejected his collab

David Mawuli

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese isn’t happy with the trolling that is coming his way after Sarkodie turned down his request to feature on his latest song.

The MadTime Entertainment label frontman received the shock of his life today when he asked his former Last 2 label mate to jump on his latest song, titled “Cash Up” featuring Skonti.

A few days after the song was released, Sarkodie shared it on his Twitter page.

Responding to Sarkodie’s gesture, Kwaw Kese asked him to remix the song.

“Allah Killa. Remix anaaa?????” Kwaw Kese quoted Sarkodie’s tweet.

But Sarkodie smartly rejected his request, saying the song is ‘dope’ – which means there’s no need to remix it.

“Boss! I beg oo it’s dope as edey ... wicked Tune,” Sarkodie responded.

But Kwaw Kese fired back at Sarkodie fans who trolled him after the rejection, saying: “Y’all wish....... eiii Gh. Still aaaah #CASHUP. s3 wonte ase ah da”.

In January this year, Kwaw Kese jabbed Sarkodie for refusing to pick his calls and asking him to go through protocol in order to reach out to him.

“I’m one of his biggest fans but the thing is the love I show him, he doesn’t show it back. I feel there are some people you don’t have to go through anyone to get to,” he told Okay FM.

“Sometimes you have to get through Angel. Sometimes no response and it also takes a long time for him to reply. Even if you are busy, reply and say you are busy or get back later but Sarkodie won’t do that,” he added.

Since bashing him, Sarkodie has refused to directly react to the issue.

